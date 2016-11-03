Lawmakers: Probe gas pipeline firm

HELENA, Ala. — A fire sparked by an explosion on a major gasoline pipeline continued burning Wednesday as congressional Democrats sought an investigation of the Georgia-based operator.

Colonial Pipeline Co. said the fire from the fatal blast in a rural area southwest of Birmingham, Ala., was “significantly smaller” since Monday, and an environmentalist said the blaze had shrunk considerably from when it was shooting flames hundreds of feet in the air.

“It was about the size of a person last night when I saw it,” said David Butler of Cahaba Riverkeeper, who has worked closely with the company to help prevent environmental damage.

The company, which is letting the fire burn itself out, has said it hoped to restart the line as early as this weekend. But it can’t fully assess the damage and begin repairs until the blaze is out, and it’s unclear when that might happen.

Based in suburban Atlanta, Colonial Pipeline has said as much as 168,000 gallons of gasoline could have burned, spilled, evaporated or remained in the pipeline after the blast that killed one worker and injured five others. The pipeline supplies gasoline to the Southeast, and officials are worried about fuel shortages and possible price spikes.

U.S. House Democrats are seeking an investigation of Colonial Pipeline. Five ranking members of panels dealing with energy, transportation, infrastructure, pipelines and investigations released a letter to Transportation Secretary Anthony Fox seeking the review.

The House members cited the deadly explosion earlier this week and a large spill in September just a few miles away. The company said the pipeline exploded as a nine-person crew was attempting to make a temporary repair that would allow for a permanent repair to the area where the spill occurred.