Local restaurants starring in Silent Sunday benefit

On Sunday, the Arkansas School for the Deaf has a message: "Skip breakfast."

Sure, health experts say it's the most important meal of the day. But the best way to get the most out of the school's Silent Sunday fundraiser, now in its 27th year, is to come in with stomach (and stretch pants) prepared.

"There's a lot of food," says Stacey Tatera, event chairman and the school's communications director.

About 50 restaurants set up tables at Silent Sunday, offering samples of signature dishes and, Tatera points out, they are all locally owned establishments. The event actually began with an offer by area restaurants.

"They came to us. We're grateful for that so we only feature local restaurants. We're proud of that."

So, this year will include barbecue from Whole Hog Cafe, bread pudding with whiskey sauce from Cajun's Wharf, purple ice cream from Purple Cow. There will also be offerings from a wide range of other eateries such as Bruno's Little Italy, Cotham's, The Pantry, Trio's and pattiCakes Bakery -- enough food to stuff the average stomach a few times over.

"You just go from table to table eating," Tatera says. "Essentially, you just eat."

And they expect there will be an army to feed, since Silent Sunday's smorgasbord usually draws a crowd of at least 1,000 people.

The attractions aren't all gastronomic. The Groan-Ups will play and there's a silent auction that Tatera calls "crazy popular." Auction items include restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays, a piece from Sissy's Log Cabin and baskets put together by each of the school's classes.

"There's a hot competition on campus to see who has the best basket," Tatera says.

The students at the school also take part in entertaining the crowds. The group The Singing Fingers has been a part of the school for over 40 years.

She says: "They always perform and bring the house down every year."

So, despite its name, "Silent Sunday is not silent. It's a big, loud event."

The money raised from Silent Sunday goes toward technology and programs at the school. Money from last year's event is helping install a visual communication system on campus for day-to-day announcements and emergencies. This year, funds will support an expansion of the school's one-to-one laptop program.

On the whole, it's a casual, laid-back afternoon of music and eating that's designed to entertain (and feed) the whole family and, over the years, it has become a tradition for many.

Tatera says, "Once you come, you never have to be reminded to come again. It's that much fun."

