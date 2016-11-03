Man in custody after 2 Iowa officers slain

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A white man with a history of racial provocations and confrontations with police is accused of ambushing and fatally shooting two white Des Moines-area officers in separate attacks Wednesday as they sat in their patrol cars, authorities said.

Police took 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene into custody hours after the killings and less than three weeks after he argued with officers who removed him from a high school football game where he had unfurled a Confederate flag near black spectators.

Greene flagged down a state Department of Natural Resources employee in a rural area west of Des Moines, identified himself and asked that the employee call 911. Sheriff's deputies and state patrol officers responded and took him into custody.

He's suspected in the early morning slayings of Justin Martin, 24, who had been with the force in the suburb of Urbandale since 2015, and Sgt. Anthony Beminio, 38, who joined the Des Moines department in 2005.

Greene was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown health problems and was to be questioned later at Des Moines police headquarters, Sgt. Paul Parizek said. He is not under arrest because he has not been charged yet, Parizek added.

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 1 a.m. and found the Urbandale officer. Authorities from several agencies soon swarmed the area. About 20 minutes later, they discovered the Des Moines officer, who had responded to the first shooting, Parizek said.

The shootings happened less than 2 miles apart, and both took place along main streets that cut through residential areas.

Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty said that in the first shooting, investigators believe the gunman walked up to the officer's car and fired more than two dozen rounds.

"I wouldn't call it a confrontation," McCarty said. "I don't think he may have even been aware that there was a gunman next to him."

The shootings follow a spate of police killings in recent months, including ambushes of officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge. Five officers were killed July 7 in Dallas. Three more were killed later that month in Baton Rouge.

Race has been an issue in those cases.

Greene appeared to have problems with people of other races.

In the confrontation at the Urbandale High School football game, which Greene videotaped and posted on social media, he appeared to be trying to antagonize black fans when he shook a Confederate flag in front of them during the national anthem, McCarty said.

In the video, officers can be seen asking Greene to leave, telling him that displaying a Confederate flag there was inflammatory. Greene, meanwhile, argues that his constitutional rights are being violated.

In other incidents, court records show Greene was jailed and charged with interfering with official acts after resisting Urbandale police officers who tried to pat him down for a weapon on April 10, 2014. An Urbandale officer described him as hostile and combative. He entered a guilty plea and was fined.

Two days later, Urbandale police were called to answer a complaint of harassment at the apartment complex where Greene lived. The complaint said he threatened to kill a man during a confrontation in the parking lot and yelled a racial slur used against blacks. Greene was charged with harassment.

He pleaded guilty and received a suspended jail sentence and a year of probation. An officer wrote that Greene had complied with the terms of his probation, noting that he had obtained a mental-health evaluation and "reports to have complied with the medication recommendations." The officer did not elaborate.

Soon after the football game incident, on Oct. 17, a criminal complaint indicates Greene was involved in an altercation with his 66-year-old mother. Greene accused her of scratching and hitting his face. He captured the fight on cellphone video, which he used as evidence of the assault. A judge ordered Greene's mother to stay away from her son, and she was released on $1,000 cash bond.

The Urbandale police chief said Greene was well-known to the city's officers.

"Most of the officers in the city have some understanding of Mr. Greene," McCarty said. "They've taken trips to his house, delivered service to him -- never anything to this extent."

It was not immediately clear what led police to Greene. Authorities said only that "a series of leads and investigative tips" helped identify him as the suspect.

Greene has a daughter who attends Urbandale High School. McCarty said the school had issued trespass warnings while still trying to give Greene some access to the school since his daughter is a student.

The Urbandale shooting occurred near the school, and the city's school district closed for the day.

Parizek said the officers' deaths are a blow to the city.

"They are our friends and co-workers," he said. "Des Moines is not a big city. We all know each other. We're heartbroken."

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign said that because of the shooting, it was canceling an event planned for Wednesday night in Des Moines with Tim Kaine, her vice presidential running mate, and former President Bill Clinton, her husband.

Clinton wrote on Twitter that she was "heartbroken" for the families of the officers, while Donald Trump, Clinton's Republican opponent, posted on Twitter that an attack on police "is an attack on us all."

The White House said officials had been in touch with local authorities about the slayings. President Barack Obama, in a statement, described the killings as "shameful acts of violence."

"Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Officer Justin Martin represented our best, most decent instincts as human beings -- to serve our neighbors, to put ourselves in harm's way for someone else," he said, offering his condolences to the officers' families, fellow officers and communities.

