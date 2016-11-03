Fire, ‘Vote Trump’ draw FBI to church

GREENVILLE, Miss. — Somebody set the fire that heavily damaged a church attended by blacks that was also spray-painted with the phrase “Vote Trump,” and an $11,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever did it, a Mississippi fire chief said Wednesday.

The FBI has opened a civil-rights investigation of the Tuesday night fire at the 200-member Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, and Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons called the fire and graffiti a hate crime.

Officials announced the reward and the investigators’ conclusion that the fire was arson at the church, Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. said in a telephone interview.

The church’s beige-brick walls still stand, but the pulpit and pews are burned black, and soot stains the brick above and next to some windows. Brown estimated that it was “80 percent destroyed.”

Simmons called the arson a “heinous, hateful, cowardly act.”

“We consider it a hate crime … because of the political message which we believe was intended to interfere with worship and intimidate voters,” Simmons said. “This act is a direct assault on people’s right to freely worship.”

Lawyers: Cosby so blind, a trial unfair

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s eyesight has deteriorated to the point where he cannot identify his accusers in photographs or otherwise help with his defense, his lawyers said Wednesday as they waged a multipronged effort to get the sexual-assault case against the 79-year-old comedian thrown out.

His attorneys also portrayed Cosby as a political pawn who is being prosecuted only because a suburban Philadelphia district attorney used the public furor over the comic to get elected last year. And they renewed their argument that Cosby’s 2005 deposition from a lawsuit by his alleged victim should not be admitted at his trial, saying he answered questions under oath only after being assured he would not be charged with a crime.

Cosby is to go on trial in June on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home in 2004. Cosby, who is free on $1 million bond, has said the encounter was consensual.

Dozens of additional accusers have stepped forward, including 13 women whom prosecutors want to call as witnesses at the trial to show that they were drugged and violated in similar fashion.

Phone spat theory in Memphis killing

MEMPHIS — A shooting at a Memphis park that left a 16-year-old girl dead and wounded five other young people possibly stemmed from a disagreement over a cellphone, police said Wednesday.

People wearing bandannas over their faces opened fire Tuesday night at Zodiac Park, police spokesman Louis Brownlee said.

A 16-year-old girl died at the scene. Four other females and a male were wounded and taken to hospitals. The male and one of the females were in critical condition, Brownlee said.

All the shooting victims are from Mississippi and are 21 years old or younger, Brownlee said.