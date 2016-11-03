On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Is the internet a good thing or a bad thing? I accidentally opened a pornography site the other day on my computer, and maybe I'm naive, but I was shocked at just how terrible the internet can be. It's even made me wonder if the devil is behind it.

-- J.McK.

DEAR J.McK.: The internet is like almost any other invention: it isn't evil in itself, but it can be used for good or evil.

In our ministry, for example, we are using the internet to reach people across the world with the Gospel. Countless men and women (especially young people) are coming to Christ as a result. Some live in parts of the world that have no other Christian witness, and may even forbid the preaching of the Gospel. I can't help but think of Jesus' statement concerning His return: "And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world... and then the end will come" (Matthew 24:14).

At the same time, whenever God begins to act, you can be certain that Satan will do all he can to counterattack. You're right in thinking the widespread use of the internet to promote pornography is appalling and is a sign of Satan's attempts to turn people away from God. Satan's methods may change, but his goal never do. His sole purpose is to oppose God in every way he possibly can. Jesus said, "When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies" (John 8:44).

Thank God for every tool He gives us to declare the life-changing message of Jesus Christ to a world that desperately needs Him. And pray that Satan's efforts will be seen for what they are, leading only to corruption and emptiness and death.

