Philadelphia streets in jam for 2nd day

PHILADELPHIA — Frustrated commuters fought traffic jams and struggled to find parking Wednesday as a transit strike entered its second day with the city’s main transit agency reporting progress at the bargaining table.

The walkout began early Tuesday after the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and a union representing about 4,700 workers failed to reach a contract agreement, shutting down buses, trolleys and subways that provide about 900,000 rides a day. A current cap on union pension benefits and the amount of time off provided to operators between shifts were among the issues on the table.

Authority spokesman Andrew Busch said the two sides were making “steady progress.” He said talks continued Wednesday.

Highways around the region experienced major backups as thousands of people who normally take city transit jumped into cars instead.

The work stoppage is the ninth strike since 1975 by the city transit union. The last one, in 2009, lasted six days.

Bus operators walking the picket lines Wednesday said they were striking to protect their benefits, lift a limit on pension benefits and secure better working conditions.

Democratic city leaders were working to help end the contract impasse because of the transportation havoc it was creating and because of fears of it lasting through Election Day. The leaders said they feared the hassles of commuting might leave some Philadelphians with little time to vote Tuesday.

The transit agency has said if no agreement is reached before Election Day, it would seek an injunction to force the restoration of service that day. The union has said it would oppose any effort to force its employees back to work without a new contract in hand.

The strike wasn’t supposed to have a major effect on regional rail lines. But at the start of Tuesday’s evening rush hour, striking workers prevented some regional train crews from reporting to work. The transportation authority got an injunction against the union but not soon enough to prevent long delays in trains leaving the city and the cancellation of some service.

The strike also is affecting the Philadelphia school district. The transportation agency provides rides for nearly 60,000 public, private and charter school students.