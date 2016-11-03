PHOTO: Woman accused of drinking, taking forklift to move her van

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Police say a Wyoming woman drunkenly commandeered a state-owned forklift to move her own van that was blocking her driveway.

Ashley Basich was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and having an open intoxicant. She has posted $950 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 21.

Police in the city of Cheyenne said Basich's neighbors reported that she was drinking a beer as she moved the van with a front-end loader forklift late Saturday. Authorities said she took the forklift from the Wyoming State Forestry Division, where she works.

The 49-year-old Basich has no attorney listed as representing her. She wasn't at her job Thursday and couldn't be reached for comment.

State Forester Bill Crapser said he couldn't comment about the matter.