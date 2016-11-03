Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 03, 2016, 6:14 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTO: Woman accused of drinking, taking forklift to move her van

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:55 p.m.

this-sunday-oct-30-2016-photo-taken-by-the-cheyenne-police-department-shows-a-front-end-loader-with-forklift-that-was-used-by-a-cheyenne-wyo-woman-to-move-her-van-in-front-of-her-driveway

PHOTO BY CHIEF BRIAN KOZAK/CHEYENNE POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

This Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, photo taken by the Cheyenne Police Department shows a front-end loader with forklift that was used by a Cheyenne, Wyo., woman to move her van in front of her driveway.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Police say a Wyoming woman drunkenly commandeered a state-owned forklift to move her own van that was blocking her driveway.

Ashley Basich was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and having an open intoxicant. She has posted $950 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 21.

Police in the city of Cheyenne said Basich's neighbors reported that she was drinking a beer as she moved the van with a front-end loader forklift late Saturday. Authorities said she took the forklift from the Wyoming State Forestry Division, where she works.

The 49-year-old Basich has no attorney listed as representing her. She wasn't at her job Thursday and couldn't be reached for comment.

State Forester Bill Crapser said he couldn't comment about the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Woman accused of drinking, taking forklift to move her van

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online