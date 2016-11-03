Police: All 5 victims of Little Rock gunfire expected to live; shooter on loose

All five victims of a Wednesday night shooting in Little Rock are expected to survive, police and a hospital official said.

An unknown shooter opened fire at the group standing outside in the 2100 block of Bragg Street at 10:45 p.m., a police report said. The victims — except an 18-year-old man who refused medical attention after a bullet grazed his left leg — were taken to UAMS Medical Center and CHI St. Vincent, but none of the injuries are life-threatening, police said.

Kyla Owens, a spokesman for St. Vincent, said a woman, 29, who was shot in both legs was in stable condition as of Thursday morning. A 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her right leg had been discharged already from the hospital, Owens said.

A UAMS spokesman said none of the victims were listed in the hospital’s system Thursday. The report said a 38-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder and back, and a woman, 34, sustained a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

None of the victims could provide much, if any information, about the shooter. The woman who was shot in her right leg said the gunman was wearing a hoodie, the report said. Police said she was “partially inside” a Ford Crown Victoria at the scene when she was shot. No one else could describe the shooter.

A Little Rock police news release said the gunman fired from an unknown location.

Two children, 11 and 14, were also listed on the police report as contacts. Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said the youths were either in a house near the shooting or somewhere else nearby.