Sheriff's office: Pulaski Tech professor arrested after hitting 2 traffic workers with vehicle

An Arkansas professor was arrested Monday on aggravated assault charges stemming from a traffic incident in September, officials said.

Paula Jean Miles, 56, of North Little Rock was arrested at her home in the 8000 block of Greer Street around 12:10 p.m., according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Police list her workplace on the report as Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. Paula Miles is a biology instructor in the mathematics and natural and social sciences departments at the two-year institution, according to the faculty directory.

The arrest stems from an incident Sept. 22. A road official says Miles was driving on Batesville Pike around 1:54 p.m. when she cut through traffic and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Greer Road, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The official says he put up his hand to stop Miles as the street was blocked off, the report said. He told authorities that Miles demanded he move out of the way and then struck his thigh with her vehicle.

The official also told authorities Miles struck his co-worker as she drove onto Greer Road. A traffic supervisor at the scene said the second hit knocked the employee onto the ground, according to the report.

A deputy spoke with Miles shortly after, and she told him she was involved in an incident at the intersection but that she did not hit the two men with her vehicle, the report said.

Miles was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and failing to obey a traffic device, court records show.

After further investigation, Miles was eventually charged with two counts of aggravated assault resulting from the same incident, chief deputy prosecuting attorney John Johnson said.

Miles is not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Thursday.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 29, according to the report.