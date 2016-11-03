PREPS PREDICTIONS: No. 9 Fort Smith Northside primes for playoff run against Southside

FAYETTEVILLE — Very little has gone as Fort Smith Southside hoped or expected during a difficult first season in the 7A-Central.

The Mavericks (3-6) would like nothing more than to end the regular season with a victory over rival Fort Smith Northside to help ease their frustration.

The resurgent No. 9 Grizzlies (6-2) were 4-7 last year, but they used a five-game winning streak in the middle of this season to reach third place in the Central standings. Their only losses have come to No. 3 Greenwood and No. 2 North Little Rock.

Southside, meanwhile, is on its way to the school's first losing season since 2007 — though a win at Northside on Friday night would end the regular season on a high note before the playoffs.

No. 9 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 24, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 21

CLASS 6A

(1) Greenwood 34, Lake Hamilton 17

(2) Jonesboro 30, Marion 14

(2) Russellville 28, Siloam Springs 10

(4) Pine Bluff 38, Jacksonville 7

(5) West Memphis 21, Mountain Home 13

CLASS 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy 38, Little Rock Mills 7

(2) Wynne 31, Nettleton 14

(3) Sylvan Hills 27, Beebe 13

(4) Morrilton 33, Clarksville 7

(5) Alma 28, Maumelle 10

CLASS 4A

(1) Nashville 41, Bauxite 7

(2) Warren 33, Pine Bluff Dollarway 14

(3) Pulaski Robinson 31, Mena 17

(4) Prairie Grove 35, Lincoln 7

(5) Pea Ridge 23, Shiloh Christian 21

CLASS 3A

(1) Charleston 34, Mansfield 3

(1) Prescott 38, Jessieville 13

(3) Bald Knob 31, Cedar Ridge 20

(4) Glen Rose 30, Gurdon 14

(5) Fordyce 28, McGehee 14

CLASS 2A

(1) England 38, Poyen 7

(2) Danville 33, Augusta 17

(3) Hampton, idle

(4) Des Arc 30, Clarendon 20

(5) Hector 31, Quitman 10

LAST WEEK: 28-0 (100 percent)

SEASON: 208-33 (86 percent)