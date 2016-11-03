Home /
PREPS PREDICTIONS: No. 9 Fort Smith Northside primes for playoff run against Southside
By KURT VOIGT, The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Very little has gone as Fort Smith Southside hoped or expected during a difficult first season in the 7A-Central.
The Mavericks (3-6) would like nothing more than to end the regular season with a victory over rival Fort Smith Northside to help ease their frustration.
The resurgent No. 9 Grizzlies (6-2) were 4-7 last year, but they used a five-game winning streak in the middle of this season to reach third place in the Central standings. Their only losses have come to No. 3 Greenwood and No. 2 North Little Rock.
Southside, meanwhile, is on its way to the school's first losing season since 2007 — though a win at Northside on Friday night would end the regular season on a high note before the playoffs.
No. 9 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 24, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 21
(1) Fayetteville 33, Van Buren 13
(2) North Little Rock 28, Cabot 17
(3) Greenwood 34, Lake Hamilton 17
(4) Springdale Har-Ber 35, Rogers Heritage 7
(5) Bentonville 30, Bentonville West 10
(6) Pulaski Academy 38, Little Rock Mills 7
(7) Jonesboro 30, Marion 14
(7) Russellville 28, Siloam Springs 10
(9) Fort Smith Northside 24, Fort Smith Southside 21
(10) Pine Bluff 38, Jacksonville 7
CLASS 6A
(1) Greenwood 34, Lake Hamilton 17
(2) Jonesboro 30, Marion 14
(2) Russellville 28, Siloam Springs 10
(4) Pine Bluff 38, Jacksonville 7
(5) West Memphis 21, Mountain Home 13
CLASS 5A
(1) Pulaski Academy 38, Little Rock Mills 7
(2) Wynne 31, Nettleton 14
(3) Sylvan Hills 27, Beebe 13
(4) Morrilton 33, Clarksville 7
(5) Alma 28, Maumelle 10
CLASS 4A
(1) Nashville 41, Bauxite 7
(2) Warren 33, Pine Bluff Dollarway 14
(3) Pulaski Robinson 31, Mena 17
(4) Prairie Grove 35, Lincoln 7
(5) Pea Ridge 23, Shiloh Christian 21
CLASS 3A
(1) Charleston 34, Mansfield 3
(1) Prescott 38, Jessieville 13
(3) Bald Knob 31, Cedar Ridge 20
(4) Glen Rose 30, Gurdon 14
(5) Fordyce 28, McGehee 14
CLASS 2A
(1) England 38, Poyen 7
(2) Danville 33, Augusta 17
(3) Hampton, idle
(4) Des Arc 30, Clarendon 20
(5) Hector 31, Quitman 10
LAST WEEK: 28-0 (100 percent)
SEASON: 208-33 (86 percent)
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PREPS PREDICTIONS: No. 9 Fort Smith Northside primes for playoff run against Southside
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.