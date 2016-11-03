Rebels reject Putin's Aleppo-pause offer

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered a new unilateral humanitarian pause for Syria's war-ravaged Aleppo, urging rebels to use it to leave the city's eastern, besieged districts. The Syrian rebels quickly dismissed the initiative.

Putin has ordered that the aid corridors -- which Russia had opened earlier -- also be open Friday, for longer hours, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Aleppo, along with two new exit routes for the rebels to leave eastern Aleppo "in order to prevent a senseless loss of life," the Defense Ministry said.

One exit leads to the Turkish border, the other to the city of Idlib, according to the ministry.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said he was "calling on all leaders of armed groups directly to cease hostilities and leave Aleppo with their weapons."

Gerasimov also said the rebel offensive on the Syrian government-held districts in western Aleppo, which started last week, has failed to break through the siege.

"All attempts by insurgents to break through in Aleppo have failed," he said in a statement. "The terrorists have suffered heavy losses in lives, weapons and military equipment. They have no chance to break out of the city."

Rebel groups in Aleppo dismissed Russia's latest offer, with one of the groups describing it as a media stunt for "public consumption."

Yasser al-Youssef, a spokesman for the Nour el-Din el-Zinki rebel group, said Russia "is not serious" and its latest initiatives "don't concern us." He added that the Russian leader's comments do not reflect the reality on the ground.

"We need an international commission to check the Russian lies," al-Youssef said.

Molhem Ekaidi, deputy commander of Fastaqim group, one of the major rebel factions fighting inside Aleppo, also accused the Russians of lying. "The [Russian] shelling and crimes continue and their planes have not left the skies of Aleppo," he said.

Last month, Russia was accused of war crimes by the United States and others as it unleashed the heaviest bombardment of the war in an effort to break the will of rebels and civilians surrounded by government forces in eastern Aleppo.

Russia called off airstrikes on the city ahead of a three-day truce on Oct. 20 intended to let rebels and civilians leave. The effort largely failed, with both sides accusing the other of attacking anyone who tried to leave.

With a growing humanitarian crisis and the prospect of renewed bombing, the Kremlin is seen as trying to find a way to persuade the rebels to quit Aleppo and in that way avoid a bloodbath and a renewed round of criticism.

Speaking to a group of top Russia experts last week, Putin said his country was determined to rout the rebels from Aleppo, but was trying to avoid collateral damage.

"We keep hearing Aleppo, Aleppo, Aleppo," he said. "Do we leave the nest of terrorists in place there, or do we squeeze them out, doing our best to minimize and avoid civilian casualties?"

In separate remarks Tuesday, the Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, blamed the West's failure to cooperate with Moscow and to resist "terrorists" in Syria for an indefinite suspension in peace talks. Russia refuses to distinguish among groups fighting the government, considering all of them, even moderates backed by the United States, to be terrorists.

"The prospects for the start of a negotiation process and the return to peaceful life in Syria are postponed for an indefinite period," Shoigu said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said other countries involved in Syrian peace negotiations have "sabotaged" the process by backing militant groups intent on toppling Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"Unfortunately on many occasions, efforts for a political resolution have been sabotaged. That is not in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions. Some parties are backing extremists aimed at removing the Assad regime," he said. "If those resolutions had been carried out in an honest way, the situation in Syria would have already improved."

Lavrov spoke Wednesday at the start of a visit to Greece, a NATO and European Union member that has maintained close ties with Russia. He did not name any countries. Peace talks on Syria have involved U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran.

Lavrov met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias as part of a friendship initiative between the two countries that included multiple cultural exchanges and a visit to Greece in May by Putin.

Athens is keen to maintain close ties with fellow-Orthodox Christian Russia, despite its participation in EU sanctions against Moscow, and a gas pipeline project designed to limit Russia's regional energy dominance.

Russia is one of Greece's main trading partners, but business has been hit by the sanctions and a drop in commodity prices.

Information for this article was contributed by Nataliya Vasilyeva, Sarah El Deeb, Derek Gatopoulos and Nicholas Paphitis of The Associated Press and by Ivan Nechepurenko of The New York Times.

A Section on 11/03/2016