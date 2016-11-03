Restaurant Transitions: Lilly’s Dim Sum and B-Side closing; Terry’s Finer Foods the Restaurant opening soon

Lilly's Dim Sum Then Some, in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, is closing. Owner Nancy Tesmer says she's headed back to Chicago to become caretaker for her 88-year-old aunt and is shutting down her 15-year-old establishment this week. The restaurant has already stopped serving lunch but will be open for dinner through Sunday; B-Side, Tesmer's weekend breakfast-brunch side operation, will serve up its last meals 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tesmer, with then-partner Kathy Webb, had operated Lilly's in Memphis' Cooper-Young Historic District; Webb opened a daughter house in Little Rock, her hometown, in the River Market in 2002 and the west Little Rock branch a few months later. Webb left the business in 2011. Tesmer posted this message on the restaurant's Facebook page: "The staff and I thank you for your years of support. It's been fun for me feeding you, listening, laughing, crying. I hope I brought a difference." The restaurant phone number is (501) 716-2700.

Terry's Finer Foods the Restaurant is on the cusp of reopening at Terry's Finer Foods, 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Co-owner Lex Golden says he's hoping to open as early as Monday; he'll post the actual date on Facebook when it's certain. The primary dining space, called the Sidecar Room, is the restaurant's original "sidecar" space on the building's south side, which most recently housed The Pizzeria (before it moved down the street a block or so, and we're still waiting for an opening date for that establishment, by the way), and which was originally Sue's Pie Shop. There will also be seating, for which the restaurant will take reservations, in the Market Room and Club Room, which will also serve as overflow and party space. Golden had previously told us he expected the restaurant to open first for breakfast and lunch, "then dinner a bit later," eventually expanding to three meals a day, six days a week. He has changed the focus of the restaurant from French bistro to bar and grill, with a typical American breakfast; soups, salads and deli sandwiches, with Golden's "signature 'world famous cheeseburger,'" for lunch, plus grilled steaks and seafood items with former French bistro offerings as specials and, according to an invitation for a sneak peak, "Terry's new Sushi offerings by the Nyunt family." We have no phone number yet for the restaurant; the number for the next-door grocery store and deli is (501) 663-4152.

We previously reported that, according to a sign one of our sharp-eyed colleagues had spotted out front, something called Agave had been slated to go into the former Los Nogales/Rio Grande space at at 4716 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock. However, Agave apparently never actually flowered; instead, Taquiera Jalisco'z La Casa de Micheladas is now operating there, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 753-4276. It is, we're told, an offshoot of the highly popular Taqueria Jalisco'z, 5412 Baseline Road, Little Rock. The phone number there is (501) 920-4021.

Beginning today, Cafe Bossa Nova, 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock's Hillcrest, is now supplying several of its menu items to the cafe at the Central Arkansas Library System's River Market Books & Gifts, 120 River Market Ave., in Little Rock's River Market. The rotating list currently includes Bossa Nova co-owner/chef Rosalia Monroe's famous Pao de Queijo (Brazilian-style cheese bread, made with gluten-free yucca root flour), Salpicao (a shredded chicken salad with apples, vegetables, herbs and spices), yakisoba bowls (Monroe's Brazilian take on the Japanese noodle dish), beef and breakfast empanadas, "Morning Glory Muffins," energy bars and brownies. The cafe will now open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to accommodate those en route to work; hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (501) 918-3091.

Wrapped up in chains:

• The Wendy's at 3934 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, closed for a couple of months for renovation, has re-opened. Hours are 10 a.m.--1 a.m. daily. The phone number: (501) 753-6918.

• Management at the Promenade at Chenal, 17801 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, confirm that the Little Rock outlet of the Smyrna, Ga.-based Boneheads chain is not just closed for renovations, as one of our sharp-eyed observers reported -- it has closed, period. The restaurant opened in February 2015. Our suspicions were aroused when a call to the phone number, (501) 821-1300, gave us a recording that the number had changed to (901) 409-2919, which a) is in Memphis, and b) a call thither went to voicemail and we did not receive a return call. The shopping center managers said they expect to have the space leased soon to another tenant. We'll keep you posted.

• And Mimi's Cafe will thank veterans and active duty military Nov. 11 with a complimentary breakfast, lunch or dinner entree (dine-in only, with the purchase of any nonalcoholic beverage), plus a special Veterans Day menu of $5.99 entrees Nov. 12-13. Required: Any proof of military service (for example, U.S. Uniformed Services ID card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, form DD214, citation or commendation). There are two Mimi's locations in Arkansas: 11725 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock -- (501) 221-3883 -- and 2105 Promenade Blvd., Rogers -- (479) 936-7983.

We reported last week that the Pasta Jack's at 14810 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, is now called Pasta J's West Italian Bistro; now we get word that the restaurant that used to be called Pasta Jack's in Bryant -- 2900 Horizon Drive; (501) 847-6868, is also now going by Pasta J's. However, the Pasta Jack's at 1314 Green St., Benton -- (501) 315-6800 -- still goes by that name. We're told all three are separately owned.

And if you get an occasional hankering for ribs from Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous in Memphis, but don't feel like driving the two hours (more or less) to Memphis, you may have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. For that week only, the barbecue joint is offering a limited quantity of its holiday rib boxes via Chef Shuttle. The box, which feeds four, costs $75 (plus a $9.95 delivery fee), and includes two slabs of Rendezvous ribs (12-14 bones each), Rendezvous' mild barbecue sauce, seasoning, popcorn and prep tips. Customers can order additional slabs of ribs at $25 per, up to four slabs a box, and sides and add-ons, including barbecue baked beans, mustard-based slaw, hot sauce, mild sauce, seasoning and two pounds of pork shoulder. Place your orders at chefshuttle.com; deadline is Nov. 19. Chef Shuttle drivers will pick up and deliver all boxes on Nov. 21; you can keep the ribs on dry ice for 24 hours, refrigerated for 10 days or frozen up to six months.

Raduno Brick Oven and Barroom, Flyway Brewing and Rebel Kettle join forces 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday for a five-course beer dinner at Raduno, 1318 Main St., Little Rock, featuring original dishes from Raduno's kitchen each paired with beers from the two local breweries, which are also collaborating to create "one very special brew just for this event," according to a news release. Flyway Brewing's Jess McMullen and Rebel Kettle's Josh Davis and John Lee will discuss each beer and talk about coming new brews; Raduno head chef Liv Thompson will discuss the dishes. Tickets are $45 (which includes a commemorative take-home glass), available at tinyurl.com/jmmhlh5. Call (501) 374-7476 or (314) 371-5999.

And the deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 18 to sign up for the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center's fifth annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest, 2-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, in conjunction with its annual Holiday Open House. Between 12 and 16 participants will compete for bragging rights for central Arkansas' best sweet potato pie, with first and second prizes in professional and amateur categories and a people's choice winner. There's no registration fee; participants must take a toy to donate to Robert "Say" McIntosh's "Black Santa" toy drive. Contest rules and the registration form are available online at mosaictemplarscenter.com/events/holiday-open-house.

