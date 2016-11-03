Selected restaurants

Weekly theme listings reflect a range of dining possibilities in central Arkansas, across a spectrum of settings and price ranges. Restaurant reviewers' visits are anonymous and all expenses are paid by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Bargain: a meal (without beverage or dessert) typically less than $12. Moderate" $12 to $25. Expensive: $25 and up.

Catfish

CATFISH CITY & BBQ GRILL

1817 S. University Ave., Little Rock, (501) 663-7224

This veteran establishment serves tasty catfish -- fried or grilled -- plus shrimp, frog legs, hot wings, chicken tenders and barbecue.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat. Reservations (large parties). Bargain.

COCK OF THE WALK

7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, North Little Rock, (501) 758-7182

This rustic, folksy family restaurant continues to focus on down-home, no-frills country simplicity with substantial dinners of shrimp, chicken and particularly catfish, grilled or fried, served on metal pie pans, plus show-stealing sides of hush puppies, skillet bread and coleslaw served family-style, and appetizers like the slick, salty fried dill pickles.

Lunch Sun, dinner Tue-Sun. Full bar. Reservations (10 or more people). Moderate.

NEW! EAT MY CATFISH

Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 222-8055; 1205 Military Road, Benton, (501) 909-2323; 2125 Harkrider St., Conway, (501) 588-1867.

The new west Little Rock location of the mini-chain offers pretty good catfish, plus a menu of other, mostly fried, items, but with a couple of boiled/steamed options for those looking to avoid dietary fat (recommendations: fried shrimp, the shrimp po'boy, steamed snow crab and the hush puppies).

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat, lunch Sun. Wine and beer. Moderate.

FLYING FISH

511 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 375-3474

The popular seafood shack continues to serve up, on an ever-expanding menu, fine fish, fried and otherwise, including some of the town's best (and best drained) catfish.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer, wine. Bargain-moderate.

Barbecue

CAPITOL SMOKEHOUSE AND GRILL

915 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-4227

Candy Wilkerson continues to operate this successful, modest, award-winning downtown barbecue-plus-plate-lunch shack without a hitch following the untimely death of her husband, cook and co-owner Doug.

Lunch Mon-Fri. Bargain.

CORKY'S RIBS & BBQ

12005 Westhaven Drive, Little Rock, (501) 954-7427; 2947 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock, (501) 753-3737

This nice, polite, suburban Memphis-based franchise barbecue operation, which serves well-smoked ribs, wet and dry, and some of the best baked beans, takes no risks but also threatens few surprises at its two central Arkansas locations.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations (eight or more people). Bargain-moderate.

SIMS BAR-B-QUE

2415 Broadway, Suite B, Little Rock, (501) 372-6868; 1307 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, (501) 224-2057; 7601 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, (501) 562-8844

You can always count on this old-school marvel for solid, messy and no-frills barbecue with a somewhat vinegary sauce; the ribs continue to be your best bet.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat. Beer at Broadway and John Barrow locations only. Bargain.

WHOLE HOG CAFE

2516 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 664-5025; 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 907-6124; 5107 Warden Road, North Little Rock, (501) 753-5228

The restaurant minichain, built by a prize-winning competition team, continues to offer top-of-the-line pulled pork, savory beef brisket and amazing ribs and six different sauces.

Lunch, dinner daily on Cantrell and West Markham, Mon-Sat in North Little Rock. Beer, wine. Bargain.

