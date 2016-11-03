Special teams spark ASU to fourth consecutive victory

ATLANTA — Less than a week after its best offensive performance of the season, Arkansas State looked clunky and rusty while watching most of its opportunities go to waste Thursday night.

But three special teams breaks — two it made itself and another it gladly accepted — kept its Sun Belt Conference winning streak going.

Cody Brown blocked a field goal that Cody Humes scooped up and returned 57 yards for a second-quarter score, an errant Georgia State snap on a punt led to Johnston White’s score from 1 yard out and Blaise Taylor returned a fourth-quarter punt 68 yards for a touchdown in ASU’s 31-16 victory Thursday night at the Georgia Dome.

Humes’ return came with 25 seconds left in the second quarter and gave ASU (4-4, 4-0) a 10-3 halftime lead. White’s touchdown made it 17-10 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter, and came five plays after after Georgia State punter Brandon Wright fell on a loose ball when he couldn’t corral a high snap. Taylor’s 68-yard return started on the right side of the field before he found the left sideline to make it 24-10 with 13:30 remaining.

Georgia State’s Tra Barnett returned the following kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but Chris Odom blocked the extra point, leaving ASU’s lead at 24-16 with 13:15 left.

White added a 3-yard touchdown with 2:06 left to seal ASU's fourth consecutive victory and 13th in a row over a Sun Belt member.

ASU was held to 307 yards, a week after a 51-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Justice Hansen was 13 of 22 for 205 yards in the first half, but just 3 of 13 for 7 yards in the second half.

The Red Wolves were held to 95 yards rushing on 40 attempts, while Warren Wand had a team-high 49 yards rushing.

ASU's defense team with its special teams to make up for it, though.

Georgia State (2-7, 1-4) had 331 yards, and Conner Manning was 22 of 45 for 237 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

