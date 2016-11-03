Springdale man killed in hit-and-run; police seek suspect

SPRINGDALE — A Springdale man was killed in a hit and run accident Thursday evening, and police need help finding the driver of the car suspected of hitting the dead man.

Cruz Gonzalez, 62, was pronounced dead near the intersection of Thompson Street and Bailey Avenue, according to a news release issued by Lt. Derek Wright of the Springdale Police Department.

Police were called to the scene about 6:45 p.m.

“The vehicle believed to have struck Cruz fled the scene,” Wright said.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a 2003-2005 red Dodge Neon. The front bumper cover of the Neon came off as it was still at the accident scene. Also, the Neon possibly has a shattered front windshield, Wright said.

Anyone with information on the accident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542, Wright said.