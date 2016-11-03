Standoff at Little Rock motel disrupts traffic on I-30

A standoff between police and an armed man at a Little Rock motel slowed traffic on Interstate 30 and disrupted activity at a nearby college Wednesday.

Tactical officers were called about 9:30 a.m. to the Z-Motel at 12824 Interstate 30, between Vimy Ridge Road and North Alexander Road. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said an armed man wanted for arrest in three states had been found at the motel. The man, identified as Larry Foster, 30, refused to surrender, police said.

Police cordoned off I-30 Frontage Road and evacuated the 29-unit motel as officers tried to negotiate with Foster. Tactical officers forced their way inside Foster's room about 12:45 p.m. and arrested him, authorities said.

There were no injuries.

Foster had absconded from parole in Alaska and Hawaii, according to McClanahan. Foster had also been wanted on a charge of failure to appear in a drug-related case in Saline County.

Further information on Foster, and the charges he faces, wasn't immediately available. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Wednesday.

McClanahan said police were initially called to the motel to assist Russellville police on a report of a stolen car. Officers found Foster's girlfriend outside the motel and questioned her, which led them to believe Foster was inside. Police did not identify the woman.

Police said the stolen car was recovered as evidence.

The three-hour standoff snarled westbound traffic on the interstate for several miles as motorists slowed to check out the commotion.

Pulaski Technical College Little Rock-South, just west of the motel at 13000 Interstate 30, sent traffic and safety alerts to students and staff through email, text message, Facebook and Twitter. School spokesman Tim Jones said campus police communicated with Little Rock police during the standoff.

Jones said some students likely missed classes because of traffic delays related to the standoff.

"If they were trying to drive in for a class this afternoon, at this point, they just can't get there," Jones said shortly after noon.

Jones said certain school events may have been affected, as well. The school's College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was scheduled to host its weekly public lunch on campus. An administrative program for graduating students had been set for the morning.

The standoff nearly affected a funeral procession at nearby Geyer Springs First Baptist Church. William Montgomery of the Little Rock Funeral Home said during the standoff that it was possible he would have to find another procession route from the church at 12400 Interstate 30.

He said about 20 police cars had been parked in the church parking lot.

"I thought they were having training out here at first," he said.

Doug Shelby, the church's facilities manager, said later Wednesday that the funeral was held at 1 p.m., as planned and without incident.

