Style: Difficult men

If you could only consider Mel Gibson's track record in the movies, it might seem strange that such a filmmaker so well-regarded and commercially successful hasn't directed a movie in 10 years. But then you think, well, yeah, Mel Gibson. And according to our critic Piers Marchant, the erstwhile Mad Max is still working out his fascination with gore and violence, even as he presents us with a movie about a heroic pacifist. Anyway, there's plenty to poke through in Gibson's new Hacksaw Ridge, and Marchant is up to the task.

Meanwhile, that other odd fellow Nicolas Cage is also back, a little thicker and grayer and sporting a granddad ponytail in Army of One, a slight movie that can barely contain the level of commitment this furious actor applies to his role. Our Philip Martin handles this one, and also at Jim Jarmusch’s documentary about The Stooges, Gimme Danger, which presents us with a (by comparison) thoughtful and sedate Iggy Pop.

Elsewhere Karen Martin saw the animated 3D musical Trolls so the childless won't have to and Dan Lybarger considers the Marvel-ous Doctor Strange movie, which stars the perfectly ordinary Benedict Cumberbatch as Stan Lee's idea of a wizard. The gang's all here in the Style section of Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.