Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 03, 2016, 2:06 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Quiz: Occupation song titles

This article was published today at 1:49 a.m.

  1. Dusty Springfield: "Son of a _ Man"

  2. Bob Marley: "I Shot the __"

  3. Loretta Lynn: "____'s Daughter"

  4. Bobby Darin: "If I Were a _"

  5. The Beatles: "Paperback __"

  6. Elton John: "Tiny __"

  7. The Everly Brothers: "Cathy's _"

  8. David Lee Roth: "Just a __"

  9. The Marvelettes: "Please Mr. __"

ANSWERS

  1. Preacher

  2. Sheriff

  3. Coal Miner

  4. Carpenter

  5. Writer

  6. Dancer

  7. Clown

  8. Gigolo

  9. Postman

Weekend on 11/03/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Occupation song titles

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Occupation song titles

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online