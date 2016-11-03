Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Occupation song titles
This article was published today at 1:49 a.m.
Dusty Springfield: "Son of a _ Man"
Bob Marley: "I Shot the __"
Loretta Lynn: "____'s Daughter"
Bobby Darin: "If I Were a _"
The Beatles: "Paperback __"
Elton John: "Tiny __"
The Everly Brothers: "Cathy's _"
David Lee Roth: "Just a __"
The Marvelettes: "Please Mr. __"
ANSWERS
Preacher
Sheriff
Coal Miner
Carpenter
Writer
Dancer
Clown
Gigolo
Postman
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Occupation song titles
