Late-night fatal shooting at Arkansas apartment complex investigated

Police in Texarkana are investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex late Wednesday.

Officers found Leroy Davis at the Beechdale Apartments — located at 2407 County Ave. — shortly after 11:30 p.m., Texarkana police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Davis was with two other people at the apartments, but they left before officers arrived.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone wanting to contribute information concerning the shooting is asked to call Texarkana police at (903) 798-3154.