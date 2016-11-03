Home /
Late-night fatal shooting at Arkansas apartment complex investigated
Police in Texarkana are investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex late Wednesday.
Officers found Leroy Davis at the Beechdale Apartments — located at 2407 County Ave. — shortly after 11:30 p.m., Texarkana police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Davis was with two other people at the apartments, but they left before officers arrived.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone wanting to contribute information concerning the shooting is asked to call Texarkana police at (903) 798-3154.
