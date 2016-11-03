• Somewhat incredulously, Jon Stewart recalled getting into a Twitter war three years ago with the man who could be elected president of the United States next week. The former host of The Daily Show talked about Donald Trump and betrayed some nervousness about the election during an appearance Tuesday at a benefit for veterans. The 10th annual event, run by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and held at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, featured a who's who of comics including Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Louis C.K. and Jim Gaffigan, and four songs by Bruce Springsteen. Getting insulted online by Trump is old hat now, but Stewart recalled being surprised to see the now-Republican presidential nominee call him overrated three years ago. Their Twitter battle lasted a few days. Stewart said he didn't think Trump would be able to recover from the Access Hollywood tape where he was caught making crude remarks about women, but instead the race seems to be tightening. "What is happening?" he said. "I thought we were done three weeks ago." He said the only way things can get any weirder is if the election ends in a tie, "and suddenly, there's a white Bronco going down the highway," with JonBenet Ramsey stepping out to cast the deciding vote.

• Country star Kenny Chesney picked up his first of two major awards in as many days on Tuesday just after releasing the 17th album of his career, Cosmic Hallelujah. Chesney was honored as a songwriter by the music-licensing organization BMI, which gave him the BMI President's Award in Nashville, Tenn. On Wednesday, he was honored as one of the genre's top entertainers when he was presented the Pinnacle Award at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards. "I don't know if in my whole life I have ever felt so much love in a room," Chesney told the songwriters, publishers and singers gathered Tuesday in Nashville. During the event, Keith Urban performed Chesney's song, "I Go Back," starting off with just an acoustic guitar before ending with a ripping electric guitar solo. Eric Church performed "Anything But Mine," and longtime songwriter Dean Dillon performed Chesney's first-ever single, "The Tin Man," a song Chesney wrote by himself. "We've talked very much about what Kenny has done and he should be honored for that," Church said. "What he has done is great, but what he is doing is better." The Knoxville, Tenn., native who broke onto the scene in the mid-1990s has 29 No. 1 country songs and has sold more than 30 million albums. He is considered one of music's top touring artists. "We've heard a lot of people talk about me on stage and me in front of all these people," Chesney said. "But me on stage wouldn't be possible without my creative spirit and my creative heart, and God put a song in my heart many years ago."

A Section on 11/03/2016