Top Oklahoma prospect excited about trip to Fayetteville

Arkansas is expected to host an impressive list of visitors for the Florida at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday and athlete Kamren Curl is one of them.

Curl, 6-0, 180, 4.5 of Muskogee, Oklahoma has 20 scholarship offers from schools like TCU, Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech, Kansas, Cincinnatti and SMU. Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith saw him during the bye week.

“He said he enjoyed watching me and I was very impressive,” Curl said.

He has 36 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups at safety and has 21 receptions for 251 yards and a carry for 41 yards as a receiver. As a junior, he recorded 89 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and 5 forced fumbles.

Curl, who's being recruited as a safety, is looking forward to Saturday’s visit.

“I just want see the environment and how everything works,” he said.

He committed to Texas Tech in June, but recently reopened his recruitment.

Curl is aware of former Muskogee defensive lineman went on to play at Arkansas and is currently with the New York Giants. The Hogs haven’t extended an offer, but Curl hopes one comes his way.

“It would mean a lot,” Curl said. “I've always liked Arkansas. They’ve always had a pretty good football team and one of the guys from my high school went.”