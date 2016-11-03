Transform an ordinary soup into an extraordinary meal

It always interests me how just one special element can make the difference between a dish that tastes just fine and one that people find amazing. It could be a seasoning — the touch of honey that can brighten up a lemon vinaigrette, for example — or maybe be a garnish (Imagine what a Caesar salad would be like without the garlicky crunch of croutons). And occasionally, it’s something that so transforms the result that it receives co-star billing in the recipe name itself.

That last case certainly holds true for one of the most popular soups I know: broccoli cheddar. Yes, a pureed soup of fresh broccoli on its own can be excellent, especially if you make it with a rich, flavorful chicken stock or vegetable stock and an aromatic base of garlic and onion or leeks. But add cheese to the soup, and something magical happens.

The slightly pungent character of broccoli, a close relative of cabbages and mustard, suddenly softens when counterbalanced by the cheese’s creamy, sometimes tangy flavor. As it melts, cheese also contributes a wonderfully velvety, thick consistency. The result is a soup that guests always go wild for when we offer my version of it in one of my restaurants. In fact, many of them have told me that they never imagined they would like a soup that stars broccoli — until someone else at their table offered them a spoonful.

So please allow me to be the one who offers you a taste, with my personal recipe. One look at it will probably surprise you, especially when you see how few ingredients it requires and how simple the instructions are.

In fact, most of the recipe involves everyday cooking methods: sauteing (for the leek and garlic), simmering (for the broccoli) and pureeing the soup in a blender or food processor or in the pot with an immersion blender. The only out-of-the-ordinary step is one you should take if you don’t plan to serve the soup right away: quickly chilling it over an ice bath of ice cubes and cold water. This helps to set the bright green color, making for an especially beautiful bowlful.

As for the cheese, I like to use cheddar, especially a sharper aged variety. But you could substitute any other kind of good melting cheese you like. Speaking of substitutions, the recipe also works beautifully if you substitute cauliflower for the broccoli.

And there’s one more element to this recipe that makes it even more beautiful and delicious: quickly made crostini.

Crispy toasts covered with a little more cheese, melted and bubbly. That’s one more example of the way just one special extra element can transform the ordinary into something extraordinary.

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP WITH CHEDDAR CROSTINI

Serves 8

Broccoli Cheddar Soup:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large organic leek, halved lengthwise, thoroughly rinsed, and chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

7 cups organic, low-sodium chicken stock or vegetable stock or broth

1 tablespoon honey

Kosher salt

Freshly ground white pepper

2 1/2 pounds broccoli, stems peeled and coarsely chopped, florets cut into smaller pieces

1/2 lemon

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Cheddar Crostini:

1/2 loaf crusty French bread or Italian bread, cut into slices 1/2 inch thick

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus extra for garnish

Directions:

Heat the olive oil and butter together in a large nonreactive pot over medium heat. Add the leek and garlic, reduce the heat to low, and saute, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are translucent and very tender but not browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in the stock, honey, and salt and pepper to taste. Raise the heat to medium-high, bring to a simmer, and continue simmering for 5 minutes.

Stir in the broccoli, and squeeze in the juice of the lemon. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is barely tender and still bright green, 4 to 5 minutes.

Working carefully in batches, use a blender or food processor to puree the soup; or puree directly in the pot with an immersion blender.

If serving the soup hot immediately, shred or sprinkle 1 cup of the cheese into the blender/processor or pot, dividing it among the batches if using a blender/processor. Pulse to combine the cheese with the hot puree.

If you’re making the soup in advance or want to serve a cold broccoli soup, transfer the soup to a heatproof bowl. Place the bowl inside a larger bowl partially filled with ice and water. Stir until cooled down completely. Cover and refrigerate for several hours before serving. If reheating, stir the cheddar into the soup over medium heat.

While the soup cooks or reheats, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. For the crostini, arrange the bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet, and drizzle with olive oil. Bake until light golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the oven to the broil setting. Shred or sprinkle 1/2 cup of cheese over the slices, and broil until melted, 1 to 2 minutes longer.

Ladle the hot soup into heated serving bowls, and sprinkle or shred a little more cheese over its surface. Float a crostini on top, serving more on the side. You can also serve with a few more broccoli florets, if desired.