Truck flips on Arkansas highway; driver thrown out, killed

An Arkansas man died after being ejected from his truck in a crash on a state highway south of Success on Sunday morning, Arkansas State Police said.

Lance Mason, 42, of Pocahontas was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup north on Arkansas 211 in Clay County around 9:45 a.m., according to a report.

The truck ran off the highway on a curve, police said. The pickup got back onto the highway but overcorrected and drove off the other side and overturned, causing Mason to be ejected from the vehicle, according to the report said.

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was reported injured. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.

Mason's death marks the 446th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Metro on 11/03/2016