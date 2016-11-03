Two Texans sentenced for bringing meth to Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine distribution in Northwest Arkansas.

Rosalio Laredo-Garcia, 21 of Hutchins, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $1,900 fine on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Hado Zepeda-Garcia, 25 of Wilmer, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $4,900 fine on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Drug Enforcement Administration investigators received information in February that Zepeda-Garcia planned to travel from Wilmer to Northwest Arkansas with several pounds of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Agents observed Zepeda-Garcia and Laredo-Garcia driving north on Interstate 49 in Zepeda-Garcia's vehicle on Feb. 6. Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents made contact with them after the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a local business. Zepeda-Garcia consented to a search of his vehicle. Agents located 2,897 grams of methamphetamine packaged in three separate plastic tubs that were hidden inside an air compressor.

Zepeda-Garcia and Laredo-Garcia admitted to agents they planned to distribute the methamphetamine. They were indicted in March and entered their guilty pleas in July.

U.S. District judge Tim Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Harris prosecuted the case.