Arkansas Teacher of the Year named in 'surprise event' at school

A Spanish teacher in the Van Buren School District was named the 2017 Arkansas Teacher of the Year on Thursday, education officials said.

Courtney Cochran, who has been teaching Spanish at Van Buren High School since 2008, was awarded the honor because of her "expertise, professionalism and selfless service to her school and community," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a state Department of Education news release. The release said Cochran found out at a "surprise event" at the school.

Cochran teaches six levels of Spanish and started the pre-AP Spanish program as well as the Organic World Language program at the high school, the release said. She has taught free summer language camps, elementary Spanish lessons and adult Spanish lessons around Van Buren.

Cochran also has been a registered Girl Scout volunteer, organized fundraisers for needy families and served as a translator for migrant families in the school district, officials said.

Cochran was presented with a check for $14,000 in recognition of her win. Arkansas law gives Cochran a year of paid administrative leave for professional development purposes, the release said. She also will serve as a non-voting member of the Arkansas Board of Education during her tenure.

Cochran is eligible for the National Teacher of the Year honor, which will be announced in the spring, officials said.

