Vehicle hits guardrail, causes backup on I-430 in Little Rock, officials say

Fire department officials are on the scene of an accident causing a large traffic backup on Interstate 430 in the southwest part of Little Rock on Thursday afternoon.

Two fire trucks responded to a call that a vehicle had struck a guardrail on I-430 near the intersection of Colonel Glenn Road at 1:09 p.m., said Lt. Edwin Woolf. Those units are still there as of 2 p.m., Woolf said.

At 2:20 p.m., the Arkansas Online traffic map showed a traffic backup in the northbound lane of the interstate stretching from David O'Dodd Road to a few blocks south of Kanis Road, near the Shackleford Crossings shopping complex.