Vehicle hits guardrail, causes backup on I-430 in Little Rock, officials say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
Fire department officials are on the scene of an accident causing a large traffic backup on Interstate 430 in the southwest part of Little Rock on Thursday afternoon.
Two fire trucks responded to a call that a vehicle had struck a guardrail on I-430 near the intersection of Colonel Glenn Road at 1:09 p.m., said Lt. Edwin Woolf. Those units are still there as of 2 p.m., Woolf said.
At 2:20 p.m., the Arkansas Online traffic map showed a traffic backup in the northbound lane of the interstate stretching from David O'Dodd Road to a few blocks south of Kanis Road, near the Shackleford Crossings shopping complex.
SeriouslyFolks says... November 3, 2016 at 3:53 p.m.
Was it the I DRIVE ARKANSAS pickup truck that nearly caused a wreck on 630 this morning? The guy was going 65-70 in the left lane then all of a sudden came to a dead stop in the partially on the left shoulder, partially in the fast lane: no signal, no warning, nothing. It was all I could do to keep from hitting him. Guess he was trying to get some action on the I DRIVE ARKANSAS sight.
