Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 03, 2016, 10:16 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

VIDEO: 6 Arkansas women's basketball players kneel during national anthem

This article was published today at 8:29 p.m.

arkansas-basketball-players-kneel-during-the-playing-of-the-national-anthem-prior-to-an-exhibition-game-against-oklahoma-baptist-on-thursday-nov-3-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

Arkansas basketball players kneel during the playing of the national anthem prior to an exhibition game against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Fayetteville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: 6 Arkansas women's basketball players kneel during national anthem

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 total comments

cliffcarson says... November 3, 2016 at 9:13 p.m.

I noticed only two players with their hand over their heart. The rest are not on my Basketball team. Since you can't play with only two players I guess I don't have a U of A Women's Basketball team to cheer for this year.

Sad, I was looking forward to this season.

( | suggest removal )

Alexander59 says... November 3, 2016 at 9:25 p.m.

Sure glad I don't donate to the university.

( | suggest removal )

roy1234 says... November 3, 2016 at 9:32 p.m.

Begin typing here... Awful, disrespectful and intolerable! A State funded college basketball program, all the kneeling players are probably on full scholarship! Each player should be dismissed and their scholarships revoked, PERIOD!... If NOT, the coach should be terminated and replaced!

( | suggest removal )

roy1234 says... November 3, 2016 at 9:38 p.m.

To Alexander59 comments... oh, by the way, you do donate to the U of A via your TAXES!

( | suggest removal )

BOLTAR says... November 3, 2016 at 9:39 p.m.

How dare they exercise a Constitutional right other than the Second Amendment? These dangerous people must be punished!

( | suggest removal )

rockylittle says... November 3, 2016 at 9:55 p.m.

I had more faith in Arkansas people than the disgraceful showing of the girls
basketball team. Out of UofA sports for them until they learn to be thankful and
to be LOYAL and GRATEFL Americans. Come on Coach, do your duty or else
you should go too.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online