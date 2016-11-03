Home /
VIDEO: 6 Arkansas women's basketball players kneel during national anthem
Select members of the Razorback women's basketball kneeled during the national anthem ahead of tonight's exhibition game pic.twitter.com/lYQZFD36RX— Razorback Nation (@RazNation) November 4, 2016
cliffcarson says... November 3, 2016 at 9:13 p.m.
I noticed only two players with their hand over their heart. The rest are not on my Basketball team. Since you can't play with only two players I guess I don't have a U of A Women's Basketball team to cheer for this year.
Sad, I was looking forward to this season.
Alexander59 says... November 3, 2016 at 9:25 p.m.
Sure glad I don't donate to the university.
roy1234 says... November 3, 2016 at 9:32 p.m.
Begin typing here... Awful, disrespectful and intolerable! A State funded college basketball program, all the kneeling players are probably on full scholarship! Each player should be dismissed and their scholarships revoked, PERIOD!... If NOT, the coach should be terminated and replaced!
roy1234 says... November 3, 2016 at 9:38 p.m.
To Alexander59 comments... oh, by the way, you do donate to the U of A via your TAXES!
BOLTAR says... November 3, 2016 at 9:39 p.m.
How dare they exercise a Constitutional right other than the Second Amendment? These dangerous people must be punished!
rockylittle says... November 3, 2016 at 9:55 p.m.
I had more faith in Arkansas people than the disgraceful showing of the girls
basketball team. Out of UofA sports for them until they learn to be thankful and
to be LOYAL and GRATEFL Americans. Come on Coach, do your duty or else
you should go too.
