Rights group shut out of Moscow office

MOSCOW — Moscow authorities have sealed off the Russia office of human-rights group Amnesty International, the group’s director in Russia said Wednesday.

Amnesty International Russia Director Sergei Nikitin said employees found the office door broken and fitted with new locks when they arrived at work Wednesday morning.

Photographs showed the office door sealed up with an official notice from Moscow authorities. Amnesty International said in a statement that the alarm system and electricity supply to the office appeared to have been switched off.

The Moscow government’s property department told television channel Dozhd that Amnesty International’s rental contract had expired and that any staff members who re-entered the premises would be breaking the law.

Amnesty International has rented the office from the city government for more than 20 years and was always punctual in paying rent and utility bills, Nikitin said.

Pakistan withdraws 6 envoys from India

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Wednesday withdrew six diplomats from its embassy in New Delhi, officials said, during rising tension with India over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Vikas Swarup, the Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesman, confirmed that six Pakistani diplomats flew back to Islamabad after being withdrawn by their government. He said Pakistan had not yet expelled any Indian diplomats from the country.

Swarup said earlier Wednesday that India had summoned senior Pakistani diplomat Syed Haider Shah to protest ceasefire violations in Kashmir.

Last week, India expelled Pakistani diplomat Mahmood Akhtar from the embassy in New Delhi after detaining him on espionage charges. Within hours, Islamabad retaliated by expelling Indian diplomat Sujeel Singh.

Akhtar said he was arrested by Indian police while visiting the zoo in New Delhi. He said that, while in detention, he was tortured and forced to confess on camera to working for Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence.

The diplomatic dispute has grown out of rising violence in Kashmir, a mountainous region claimed by both countries and divided into Pakistani- and Indian-controlled regions.

S. Sudan accuses 17 in attack on hotel

JUBA, South Sudan — Eight people have been accused of rape, eight others accused of looting and one accused of injuring a person during a July rampage that targeted Americans at a South Sudan hotel, the government announced Wednesday. Most of the accused are from the military, it said.

Victims said dozens of armed men in uniform forced their way into the Terrain hotel compound, breaking open the gate with gunshots and tire irons and outmanning security guards.

The report of South Sudan’s investigation into the attack dismisses accounts that soldiers made anti-American remarks during the rampage, saying that “utterances made by these criminals were probably calculated to make their victims believe that they were being mistreated at the orders of the government.”

The South Sudan report, which has not been publicly released, also says the only way to stop a growing trend of indiscipline within the country’s military “is for the international community and friends of South Sudan, including the U.S. administration, to stop the current war and support the new nation in the transformation of the [army].”

Boat sinks off Indonesia; dozens missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian rescue authorities said the search for more than 40 people missing from the sinking of an overcrowded speedboat would resume at daylight today after being suspended at nightfall.

Eighteen bodies have been recovered and 39 people were rescued, Abdul Hamid, chief of Tanjung Pinang province’s search-and-rescue agency, said Wednesday.

The agency said about 100 people were on the boat. It capsized off the Indonesian island of Batam about 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the island’s police chief, Sambudi Gusdian.

Police earlier said at least 20 people were killed, including a child under the age of 5.

Police suspect that the trip was illegal and passengers were undocumented, noting the high fares paid.

Gusdian said an Indonesian woman believed to be responsible for the voyage was arrested as she tried to leave Batam for nearby Singapore.