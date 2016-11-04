$4,000 worth of medication stolen from Arkansas pharmacy, police say

More than $4,000 worth of medication was stolen early Friday from a northeast Arkansas pharmacy, police say.

The commercial burglary was reported around 3:10 a.m. at Gibson’s Pharmacy at 403 E. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

A responding officer noted that the glass front door at the pharmacy was shattered and pill bottles were scattered on a shelf and on the ground.

The owner of the store gathered up the bottles and checked the business' inventory, concluding that the total value of medicine stolen was $4,155.35, according to the report.

Police listed the medication stolen as Lunesta, used to treat insomnia; Focalin, a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; Endocet, used as a pain reliever; and Promethazine, used to treat motion sickness and allergies.