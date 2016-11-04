5 adults wounded in shooting in Little Rock

Police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting outside a Little Rock home late Wednesday.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to 2111 Bragg St., a residential area just west of Interstate 30 near downtown. Officers found three women and two men who had been shot. Whitney Lewis, 29; Natasha Stewart, 34; Fred Duhart, 38; and Shawn Adams, 47, were all hospitalized with injuries described as nonlife-threatening.

Vashon Dukes, 18, was reportedly grazed by a bullet on his left leg, and declined medical treatment.

Two children, ages 11 and 14, at the scene were not injured, according to reports.

Details about the shooting were unclear.

Police said Adams, who was shot in the right leg, was the only person able to immediately provide information about the shooting. She suggested that there was more than one gunman and that one of them was wearing a hoodie, according to a police report.

Police said Adams could not describe her attacker in more detail.

No one at the house answered the door for a reporter Thursday afternoon. Blood spatters were visible on the driveway, in the front yard and on the street. Packaging from emergency medical equipment was strewn about the property.

There was also blood on the driveway next-door at 2115 Bragg St. A woman at that residence Thursday afternoon said the shooting was "scary." She declined to say more.

Police reported that three vehicles at both addresses were damaged in the gunfire.

Police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said investigators would conduct follow-up interviews with the five people who were shot. He said investigators also were examining physical evidence found at the scene.

"They're going to send off the evidence to the state Crime Lab and see if there's any match in the rounds they recovered," Hilgeman said. "If there's any kind of ballistic match, that's going to help the detectives."

Hilgeman said the number of people injured was the most he'd seen in a single shooting in his 10 years with the Police Department.

"I've never worked a scene that big," he said. 'That does make it a little more difficult on our detectives, when that many people are struck. That's going to be a whole lot of work they're going to have to do in this incident."

No arrests had been made in the shooting late Thursday.

The investigation was continuing.

