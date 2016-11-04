Hogs cruise past Emporia State in final exhibition game

— Arkansas' final exhibition game of the preseason went as planned.

The Razorbacks used a 17-0 run to take command in the first half and easily beat Emporia State 94-44 at Bud Walton Arena.

Daryl Macon made 7 of 8 field goal attempts and scored 12 of his team-high 20 points after halftime for Arkansas. Macon made 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range.

Moses Kingsley sparked the Razorbacks' first half run with 10 of the 17 points. Kingsley had outscored the entire Emporia State team 12-11 at the final media timeout of the first half.

The Razorbacks led 49-16 at halftime.

Arkansas made 32 of 59 field goal attempts and scored 42 points off 30 forced turnovers.

Anton Beard added 13 points for the Razorbacks, while Manny Watkins and Dusty Hannahs added 12 points apiece.

Emporia State was held to 16 of 51 shooting. Malik McLemore led the Hornets with seven points.

Arkansas is scheduled to play its regular season opener next Friday at 7 p.m. with a home game against Fort Wayne.