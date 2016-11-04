Arkansas man dies after deer goes through windshield, state police say

An Arkansas man died after a deer was struck by another vehicle and the animal went through his windshield on a state highway in northwest Poinsett County on Friday morning, authorities said.

Kevin L. Crawford, 30, of Jonesboro was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe east on Arkansas 18 roughly 1 mile outside of Grubbs at 6:07 a.m, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Another vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accord, was traveling west on the highway and struck a deer, sending the animal through the Santa Fe's windshield, state police said.

No one else was injured, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Crawford's death is the 449th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.