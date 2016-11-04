Home /
Head-on collision on Arkansas interstate kills Little Rock teen
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:54 a.m.
A Little Rock teen was killed Thursday after the car she was riding in collided head-on with another vehicle on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County, according to Arkansas State police.
Olivia Perez-Porch, 19, of Little Rock was a passenger in a 2009 Pontiac G6 headed north on the interstate near Redfield around 3:10 p.m. while another vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, was traveling south on the interstate, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The Pontiac crossed the grass median between the lanes, drove through a cable barrier and struck the Wrangler head-on, state police said.
The Pontiac's driver, 19-year-old Darrykha Dukes of Little Rock, was injured in the wreck, according to the report.
The Jeep's driver, 39-year-old Brian Thompson of Pine Bluff, as well as two passengers in that vehicle — 29-year-old Brittany Thompson and a 1-year-old — were also reported injured in the collision.
The report said people injured in the crash were taken to three different hospitals: Jefferson Regional Medical Center, UAMS Medical Center and Baptist Health Medical Center.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.
Perez-Porch's death is the 448th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
