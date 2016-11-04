Home /
Arkansas will wear anthracite uniforms, helmets for Florida game
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 9:10 a.m.
Saturday ➡️ ALL anthracite. 👌https://t.co/IlHMLWHaXF— Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2016
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will wear its first specialty jersey of the season Saturday.
The Razorbacks will wear anthracite helmets, jerseys and pants for their game against No. 11 Florida. Anthracite is a variation of gray that has been worn by several different Arkansas programs in recent years.
The football team last wore the color for a 2013 game against Mississippi State.
Jackabbott says... November 4, 2016 at 9:19 a.m.
Just because you are a loser does not mean you have to sell out by changing your colors. This is so childish.
