Friday, November 04, 2016, 10:19 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas will wear anthracite uniforms, helmets for Florida game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 9:10 a.m.

a-model-shows-off-arkansas-anthracite-helmet-that-will-be-worn-for-the-florida-game

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

A model shows off Arkansas' anthracite helmet that will be worn for the Florida game.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will wear its first specialty jersey of the season Saturday.

The Razorbacks will wear anthracite helmets, jerseys and pants for their game against No. 11 Florida. Anthracite is a variation of gray that has been worn by several different Arkansas programs in recent years.

The football team last wore the color for a 2013 game against Mississippi State.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Jackabbott says... November 4, 2016 at 9:19 a.m.

Just because you are a loser does not mean you have to sell out by changing your colors. This is so childish.

