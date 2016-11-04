BALD KNOB 34, CEDAR RIDGE 7

BALD KNOB -- Four touchdowns by Deshawn Gulledge led undefeated Bald Knob (10-0, 7-0 2-3A) past rival Cedar Ridge (6-4, 5-2).

Three of Gulledge's touchdowns came on passes from Clayton Collins for 2, 43 and 26 yards. Gulledge had five receptions for 110 yards. Gulledge's rushing touchdown covered 24 yards.

Collins passed for 149 yards, completing 7 of 16 attempts. Dominic Harp led all rushers with 126 yards on 18 carries.

Dylan Western converted on field goals of 26 and 29 yards and made all four extra-point attempts.

