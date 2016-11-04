Bears roll in finale at Beebe

BEEBE -- Jordan Washington ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Sylvan Hills put an end to Beebe's postseason hopes with a 42-14 victory Thursday night at "Bro" Erwin Stadium.

Washington, the Bears' 6-2 senior quarterback, provided all of his scoring plays in the second half helping Sylvan Hills break away from a 14-all tie.

"That's what [Washington] can do," Sylvan Hills Coach Jim Whitrow said. "He can make a lot of plays for us."

Washington ran 16 times for 97 yards and he completed 9 of 17 passes for 134 yards. His scoring runs went for 11 and 4 yards. He completed touchdown passes of 7 yards to junior Ty Compton and 37 yards to senior Jamar Lane, who finished with four receptions for 105 yards.

Sylvan Hills (9-1, 6-1 5A-Central) will host the No. 3 seed from the 5A-South in next week's playoffs. Beebe (4-6, 3-4) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Beebe was limited to 10 first downs and 266 total yards, but the Badgers put Sylvan Hills on the defensive early when junior Conner Bieker scored on a 39-yard run -- his longest rush of the season -- with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

Whitrow said his players responded in a very positive manner.

"They were pretty good," Whitrow said. "Nobody panicked. ... In the past we have panicked and it's taken us at least a quarter to get over all the drama. But tonight, we showed a lot of maturity. I was really happy about that."

Sylvan Hills tied the game two possessions later. Senior Andre Collins capped a nine-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run at the 10:13 mark of the second quarter.

"We just wanted to come back and hit them in the mouth," said Washington, whose 27-yard pass to Lane set up the Bears' first touchdown. "We wanted to get back to what we normally do."

The Bears finished with 22 first downs and 329 total yards. Senior Jamar Porter added 78 yards rushing on 11 carries and his 30-yard run in the third quarter helped set up the Bears' second touchdown of the second half.

"I was really impressed with Porter," Whitrow said. "Not only is he running the ball well, but he's also doing a great job of blocking."

Deon Youngblood scored on a 16-yard run with 5:47 left before halftime to give the Bears a 14-7 advantage. Youngblood's TD came at the end of a seven-play, 54-yard drive.

Beebe, which came into its season-finale having thrown for 252 yards all season, tied the game 41 seconds into the second half when sophomore Taylor Boyce snuck out of the backfield and hauled in a 72-yard pass from junior C.J. Cauldwell.

Beebe finished with a season-high 131 yards of passing offense. The Badgers completed three passes, all by three different quarterbacks. Boyce, however, was involved in all three plays, catching two passes for 98 yards and completing a 33-yard halfback pass to junior Luke Oakley.

Sylvan Hills scored on its first four possessions of the second half. The Bears regained the lead for good when Washington ran in from the 11 to end an 11-play, 45-yard drive.

Washington's 7-yard TD pass to Compton capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive.

One play after a Beebe fumble, Lane caught a 37-yard pass which gave the Bears a 35-14 lead with 13.4 seconds left in third quarter.

Lane also caught a 43-yard pass from Washington to set up the Bears' final touchdown -- a 4-yard run around the left end by Washington. That drive went for eight plays and 55 yards.

