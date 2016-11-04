British court stymies EU exit plan

LONDON -- A senior British court dealt a blow Thursday to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to begin the process of exiting the European Union early next year, ruling that she must get Parliament's approval before she acts.

The decision complicates May's stated plan to trigger Article 50 -- the never-before-used mechanism for a country to leave the European Union -- by the end of March at the latest.

Thursday's ruling could delay government plans to start within weeks the talks on Britain's EU exit and opens a constitutional battle over the balance of power between Parliament and the government.

David Davis, the official in charge of exit negotiations, said Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU "must be respected."

"The people want us to get on with it, and that is what we are going to do," he said.

Most members of Parliament opposed leaving the EU in the lead-up to Britain's June referendum, when voters opted for an exit by a 52-to-48 margin. But Parliament risks setting off an angry backlash from voters who favor leaving the EU and believe that the matter is settled.

For the government, meanwhile, it boosted the chance that May will have to call a new election next year to seek a mandate to begin negotiations for the EU divorce.

May's lawyers had argued that she had the right to begin the exit process without first getting Parliament's consent, given the referendum results. But a three-judge panel on the High Court in London sided with plaintiffs who contended that Parliament must first weigh in.

"The most fundamental rule of the U.K.'s constitution is that Parliament is sovereign and can make and unmake any law it chooses," the judges wrote. "As an aspect of the sovereignty of Parliament it has been established for hundreds of years that the Crown -- i.e. the Government of the day -- cannot by exercise of prerogative powers override legislation enacted by Parliament."

A statement from May's office at No. 10 Downing St. said officials were "disappointed" by the ruling and would appeal to the Supreme Court. Justices are expected to take the case next month.

May's office also said "the government is determined to respect the result of the referendum," and a spokesman insisted that Article 50 would still be triggered on the original timeline.

But analysts said the process could now be significantly delayed, especially if the Supreme Court rules that Parliament should have a vote not only on whether the government triggers an exit but also on the substance of British demands in the breakup talks with Europe.

Several claimants, including a hairdresser and a financial entrepreneur, challenged May's right to act. They argued that leaving the EU will remove rights, including free movement within the bloc, and that it couldn't be done without Parliament's approval.

Three senior judges agreed, ruling that "the government does not have the power under the Crown's prerogative to give notice pursuant to Article 50 for the U.K. to withdraw from the European Union."

The judges backed the claimants' argument that the government could not remove Britons' legal rights "unless Parliament had conferred upon the Crown authority to do so."

The court's decision stunned British political and legal observers -- just as the referendum outcome also defied predictions that voters would favor staying in the EU. Until Thursday, most analysts believed that the court would side with the government. The High Court in Northern Ireland had even ruled as recently as last week that May's government could bypass Parliament.

The opposite decision Thursday, by a court representing England and Wales, sets a new legal course and leaves it to the Supreme Court ultimately to sort out.

The ruling sparked an immediate rally in Britain's beleaguered currency, the pound, as traders reacted to the possibility that Britain's EU exit could be significantly delayed or even blocked.

The pound has been battered since the referendum, and has been one of the worst-performing currencies anywhere in the world this year. London's stock exchange remained down slightly despite the announcement, but other markets, including France's stock market index, were higher.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said the ruling is "an example of the uncertainty that will characterize this process."

"The negotiations haven't even begun," he said at a news conference. "There will be volatility as those negotiations proceed."

Advocates for leaving the EU quickly denounced the decision, saying it amounted to a betrayal of the public's will.

"I now fear every attempt will be made to block or delay triggering Article 50," tweeted Nigel Farage, a longtime backer of leaving. "They have no idea [the] level of public anger they will provoke."

Suzanne Evans, a candidate to succeed Farage as leader of the U.K. Independence Party, added a condemnation of "activist judges" who "attempt to overturn our will."

"Time we had the right to sack them," she wrote.

Pro-EU politicians, meanwhile, celebrated the decision and called on May to share with Parliament her negotiating strategy -- something she has steadfastly refused to do.

"So far May's team have been all over the place when it comes to prioritizing what is best for Britain, and it's time they pull their socks up and start taking this seriously," said Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron in a statement. His call was echoed by Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Pro-EU leaders also pointed to what they described as hypocrisy on the exit side. One prominent argument for getting out of the EU was to restore the sovereignty of Parliament. But, in this case, anti-EU leaders want Parliament nowhere near a decision that carries large ramifications for the country's future.

The court ruling -- assuming it is not overturned on appeal -- sets up a crucial decision for the 650 representatives in Britain's House of Commons. On June 23, members of the ruling Conservative Party were almost evenly split on whether Britain should stay in the EU or leave. But solid majorities of the other major parties in Parliament -- including Labor, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats -- all opposed an exit.

May, who took office in July after the resignation of David Cameron, has only a narrow majority in Parliament and could struggle to pass legislation authorizing the start of Britain's departure.

A majority of people in Scotland and Northern Ireland voted against leaving, even as most people in England and Wales voted for it.

Information for this article was contributed by Griff Witte, Brian Murphy and Karla Adam of The Washington Post; and by Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka, Pan Pylas and Sylvia Hui of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/04/2016