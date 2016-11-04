Home /
City uses toilet paper to help repair cracked roads
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
LITTLETON, Colo. — It's not pranksters or vandals who placed toilet paper all over the streets of Littleton, Colo., it was city workers.
The Denver Post reported that Littleton crews have used bathroom tissue to help seal up cracks along more than 120 streets.
Officials say toilet paper was applied with a paint roller over freshly laid tar used to fill asphalt cracks. The paper absorbs the oil from the tar as it dries, keeping it from sticking to pedestrian's shoes or car and bike tires. The biodegradable paper will break down and be gone in a few days.
Littleton spokesman Kelli Narde said the toilet paper allows traffic to retake the road more quickly.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: City uses toilet paper to help repair cracked roads
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
dumblikeme says... November 4, 2016 at 3:09 p.m.
After all, toilet paper is specifically designed for use in cracks.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TimberTopper says... November 4, 2016 at 3:15 p.m.
I can attest that having used it myself, I have been able to take to the road more quickly, as well as being more comfortable.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.