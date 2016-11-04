CROSSETT 21, STAR CITY 7

STAR CITY -- Crossett (4-6, 4-3 8-4A) overcame an early deficit against Star City (4-6, 3-4), scoring three touchdowns over the final for three quarters to earn the victory.

Star City scored its only touchdown with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Crossett then scored one touchdown in each of the next three quarters, including a 79-yard run by senior Gregory Junior.

