Fox apologizes for inaccurate Hillary Clinton report

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel has apologized for an inaccurate report this week that Hillary Clinton would likely be indicted as a result of an investigation by the FBI into the Clinton Foundation.

Fox's Bret Baier, who initially reported on the case Wednesday, said Friday that "it was a mistake, and for that I'm sorry."

Clinton's critics have accused her family of giving donors special access to the State Department when Clinton was secretary of state.

The Associated Press reported this week that FBI agents seeking an investigation into the foundation talked to Justice Department lawyers last winter about allegations they wanted to pursue, but prosecutors were wary about the strength of the information they presented. It's unclear whether FBI agents are still looking into the foundation.