GOSNELL 52, HARRISBURG 0

HARRISBURG -- Six different Gosnell players (9-1, 7-0, 3-4A) scored the team's seven touchdowns over three quarters to power past Harrisburg (0-10, 0-7).
Senior Ronnie Mcshan scored touchdowns on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and a 28-yard run in the second quarter.
Senior Albert Boyd opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 53-yard run, which was followed by Mcshan's first touchdown.
Matthew Miller added a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and senior Tramaine Anderson tacked on a 58-yard touchdown in the second. Mcshan scored his second touchdown later in the quarter.
Freshman Waylon Kuykendall scored on a 26-yard run, and senior Tabari Herron returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Pirates.
