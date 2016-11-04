HAMBURG 33, DUMAS 6
HAMBURG -- E.J. Holmes ran and passed for touchdowns to help lead Hamburg (7-3, 6-1 8-4A) over Dumas (7-3, 5-2).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
Homes ran 3 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and passed 10 yards to Stetson Selby for a second-quarter score.
Selby also had a 5-yard pass to Allen Forrest for a touchdown.
Preston Meeks ran 8 yards and Shannon Brennon had a 1-yard run for Hamburg's other touchdowns.
Dumas scored in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Jaquis Fisher.
Defensively for Hamburg, Logan Smith had 13 tackles and Emmett Jeffers had 11 tackles. Traymon Holmes had an interception.
Sports on 11/04/2016
Print Headline: HAMBURG 33, DUMAS 6
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: HAMBURG 33, DUMAS 6
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.