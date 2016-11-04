HAMBURG 33, DUMAS 6

HAMBURG -- E.J. Holmes ran and passed for touchdowns to help lead Hamburg (7-3, 6-1 8-4A) over Dumas (7-3, 5-2).

Homes ran 3 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and passed 10 yards to Stetson Selby for a second-quarter score.

Selby also had a 5-yard pass to Allen Forrest for a touchdown.

Preston Meeks ran 8 yards and Shannon Brennon had a 1-yard run for Hamburg's other touchdowns.

Dumas scored in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Jaquis Fisher.

Defensively for Hamburg, Logan Smith had 13 tackles and Emmett Jeffers had 11 tackles. Traymon Holmes had an interception.

