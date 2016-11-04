Islamic State's leader rallies Mosul militants

IRBIL, Iraq -- The reclusive leader of the Islamic State group has released a new message urging his followers to keep up the fight for Mosul as they defend the city against a major offensive aimed at routing the militants from their last urban stronghold in Iraq.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's rallying cry came in a sermonlike recording distributed by the militant group's al-Furqan media arm late Wednesday. It was not clear when the recording was produced. Al-Baghdadi's whereabouts are unknown.

Iraqi special forces stormed into Mosul's eastern outskirts on Tuesday after two weeks of advances through surrounding Islamic State-held territory. They continued to consolidate their foothold in the eastern district of Gogjali despite a pair of attempted car-bomb attacks on their positions Thursday.

The city of more than 1 million people and the surrounding territory fell to Islamic State fighters during the militant group's surprise attack in June 2014. Al-Baghdadi visited the city soon after the takeover, and from inside Mosul declared an Islamic caliphate that at one point covered nearly a third of Iraq and Syria.

In his recording, al-Baghdadi rallies his fighters -- especially in Mosul -- and calls on them to obey orders while remaining resilient and steadfast.

"Oh you who seek martyrdom! Start your actions! Turn the night of the disbelievers into day," he says, according to a translation provided by the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S. organization that monitors militant activity online, which reported the al-Baghdadi recording first.

"Totally decimate their territories and make their blood flow like rivers," al-Baghdadi also says.

The last time al-Baghdadi addressed his followers was in a recording released Dec. 26. His silence since then has led to persistent rumors that he had been wounded or killed. He was not heard from even after one of his closest associates -- the extremist organization's spokesman, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, who headed the group's efforts to export terror abroad, including overseeing attacks in Paris and Brussels -- was killed in an airstrike in August.

The new 31-minute recording eulogized both al-Adnani and Abu Muhammad al-Furqan, the head of the Islamic State's media operations, whose death was made public in October.

Hours after his call, an explosives-laden vehicle sped out of an Islamic State-controlled area in Mosul on Thursday and attacked Iraqi special forces positioned in the Gogjali neighborhood. The special forces fired a rocket that blew up the car, killing the attacker.

A second suicide attacker also emerged from the same area, the more central Samah district, Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil said, but that vehicle got away. Islamic State group fighters also were using explosives-laden drone aircraft, he said, adding that the militants had deployed two since the previous night but that both had been destroyed.

Troops in Mosul are stationed in the far east of the city and have yet to push deep into the densely packed urban areas less than a mile away.

Iraqi forces continued to consolidate their gains into the evening, hunting for any Islamic State fighters who may have stayed behind, checking houses and streets for booby traps, and handling an influx of hundreds of people who fled Islamic State-held territory deeper in the city.

The commander of the Joint Military Operation Command, Lt. Gen. Talib Shaghati, told reporters Thursday that more than 5,000 civilians have been evacuated to nearby camps since Wednesday from Gogjali and surrounding areas.

Inside Gogjali, security forces fired into the air to disperse civilians who were standing in a line to receive aid materials distributed by the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, concerned that large groups of people could be targets of militant attacks.

In his recording, al-Baghdadi also urges Islamic State militants elsewhere to carry out attacks in Saudi Arabia, whose leadership the group opposes, and Turkey, which has deployed troops and artillery north of Mosul and is training Sunni Arab and Kurdish forces there.

The recording was al-Baghdadi's first released message to supporters since Iraqi forces started the battle to retake Mosul, the country's second-largest city, from Islamic State militants.

Using a derogatory term for Shiites, al-Baghdadi says followers of the Muslim sect want to "empty Iraq of Sunnis and replace them with the worst of people."

He calls on fighters to "respond to all attacks" and to "target all in their media and forces, and all who belong to them."

The audio message could not be independently verified, though the speaker's voice and style of delivery resembled previous recordings of al-Baghdadi.

The Islamic State group is fighting to hold Mosul as Iraqi forces and allied Kurdish forces advance on the city from multiple directions with U.S.-led coalition support. It is the Iraqi military's largest offensive since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Iraqi forces have proceeded cautiously since breaching Mosul's eastern outskirts this week. They have yet to move into more densely populated areas that could lead to weeks, if not months, of clearing booby-trapped buildings and bloody house-to-house combat.

On Wednesday, residents in Gogjali cautiously welcomed liberating Iraqi troops, with some raising white flags and flashing the "V" for victory sign. Men in the area celebrated by shaving the beards they were forced to grow under Islamic State rule.

Joining the Iraqi army in the battle for Mosul, a mostly Sunni Muslim city, are Shiite fighters, some of whom have been accused in the past of abuses against their Sunni compatriots.

The Shiite militias, known as Popular Mobilization Units, received the government's blessing to take part in the battle, and they have promised to follow orders from Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi. But their presence on the battlefield has stoked fears that they might exact revenge against Sunnis and widen Iraq's broad sectarian divide.

If Iraqi forces succeed in ousting the Islamic State from Mosul, it's not clear what Abadi will do with the militias. Some are allied with an increasingly powerful group of Shiite politicians in parliament.

In past offensives, the militias have been accused of kidnappings and executions, and overrunning and occupying areas they promised not to enter. Amnesty International issued a report last month documenting allegations of abuse and killings of Sunnis by the Shiites during the Fallujah offensive in May.

"Our mission is to liberate our country," said Hadi Ameri, leader of the Badr Organization, the military wing of a Shiite political party he also leads in parliament.

The militias have also clashed with Kurdish forces in the past, in mixed areas such as the northern city of Tuz Khurmatu. The Kurds are a major component of the battle for Mosul, although they, too, have agreed not to enter the city.

Ameri said his group's problems with Kurdish fighters "have been solved."

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch warned that ethnic tensions were boiling over in Kirkuk, about 100 miles southeast of Mosul, where militants attacked by surprise late last month, resulting in gunbattles that lasted two days and killed at least 80 people.

In a statement, the New York-based group said Kurdish authorities in the city have been ejecting Arab residents and Arab internally displaced people there since the attack, without explanation and in actions it considers "discriminatory."

"Forcing families out of their homes and into the streets or to unsafe parts of the country is a serious violation of their rights and does nothing to strengthen Iraq's political cohesion," said Lama Fakih, the group's deputy Middle East director.

Information for this article was contributed by Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Brian Rohan of The Associated Press, by Rukmini Callimachi and Mona El-Naggar of The New York Times and by Molly Hennessy-Fiske of the Los Angeles Times.

A Section on 11/04/2016