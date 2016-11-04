JONESBORO 49, MARION 45

JONESBORO -- Jonesboro clinched the 6A-East's No. 1 seed with its victory over Marion at Cooksey-John Stadium.

"Since 1979, we've only won two conference championships," Jonesboro football Coach Randy Coleman said. "But the ultimate goal is a state championship, and the best way to get there is by getting a No. 1 seed."

The Golden Hurricane (9-1 overall, 6-1 6A-East) led 49-31 late in the game, but Marion rallied.

The Patriots (5-5, 4-4) closed to 49-38 on Tom Young's 3-yard touchdown run with 3:03 left in regulation.

Marion recovered an onside kick on the Jonesboro 33 to continue its comeback.

The Patriots struck on 4th and 20 from the Jonesboro 30 when Marion junior quarterback Peyton Walker lofted a pass to Young, who outwrestled two Jonesboro defensive backs for a touchdown to get his team within 49-45.

Jonesboro recovered the next onside kick and senior Jonathan Adams clinched the final when he took a handoff 22 yards into Marion territory and allowed the hosts to run the clock out.

"After the game, you could really see the disappointment in their eyes," Marion Coach Jed Davis said. "It hurts when the game comes down to just a few plays, but Jonesboro made those plays and we didn't."

Jonesboro led 35-31 midway in the third quarter when it recovered an onside kick near midfield.

Quarterback Tyson Williams connected with Adams for a 48-yard score that restored Jonesboro's lead to 42-31 with 3:07 left in the third.

Jonesboro led 21-17 at halftime with Daishon Fountain and Ji'Marcus Bibbs rushing for scores and a 12-yard pass from Williams to Adams.

Adams caught 6 balls for 162 yard and 3 touchdowns.

Marion, a No. 4 seed, will host its first-round game next week.

Sports on 11/04/2016