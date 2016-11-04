Jury finds against Rolling Stone in lawsuit over rape story

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A federal jury Friday found Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher and a reporter defamed a University of Virginia administrator in a discredited story about gang rape at a fraternity house.

The 10-member jury found journalist Sabrina Rubin Erdely was responsible for libel, with actual malice. Jurors also said Rolling Stone and its publisher were responsible for defaming University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo.

Word of the jury decision came Friday afternoon in multiple news outlets.

Eramo claimed the 2014 article portrayed her as a villain who discouraged the woman identified only as Jackie from reporting the incident to police. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims.

Rolling Stone's attorneys said there was no evidence that the reporter knew what she was writing about Eramo was false or had serious doubts about whether it was true.

In a statement Friday, the magazine apologized to Eramo and anyone else affected by the story.

"It is our deep hope that our failings do not deflect from the pervasive issues discussed in the piece, and that reporting on sexual assault cases ultimately results in campus policies that better protect our students. We will continue to publish stories that shine a light on the defining social, political and cultural issues of our times, and we will continue to seek the truth in every story we publish."

Eramo was seeking $7.5 million from the lawsuit. Jurors will decide at a later date how much to award her in damages.

Rolling Stone has agreed to cover all of Erdely's legal cost and any damages levied against her.

Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday after listening to more than two weeks' worth of evidence.

The story about Jackie's rape set off a firestorm at the university and in schools nationwide. Eramo received hundreds of angry letters and emails calling her the "dean of rape," among other things, and faced protesters outside her office. The story crumbled after other news outlets began asking questions and police found no evidence to back it up. The article was officially retracted in April 2015.

