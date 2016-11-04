Justices again reject 'pot' act, pleasing rival

The Arkansas Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not reconsider its ruling to disqualify the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act from the ballot.

That leaves the competing Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment -- also known as Issue 6 -- as the sole medical marijuana ballot measure for which votes will be counted on Election Day on Tuesday.

"Opponents' three biggest talking points are now gone," said David Couch, the Little Rock-based lawyer who is sponsoring Issue 6. "Now that we are the only option, I think there are a large number of people in Arkansas who realize it is better to have something than nothing."

Pointing to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's campaign against medical marijuana, Couch said opponents of both issues had focused their attention on the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act's larger number of eligible conditions, the grow-your-own provision and leftover sales tax funds being used to subsidize medical marijuana for poor people. Both proposals would allow people to use the illegal drug as part of their medical care.

[ARKANSAS BALLOT: Vote in our polls for all state races here]

[INTERACTIVE LIST: Find the local races in your county or city]

Others opposed his amendment but supported Issue 7 because of those provisions, he added.

Melissa Fults, campaign director for Arkansans for Compassionate Care, said the decision had been expected. The group supports the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act -- also known as Issue 7.

"I don't know what if any legal recourse we have at this point, but I will fight tooth and nail to change the law," she said. "Our politics are being bought and paid for in every aspect."

A week ago, the state's highest court invalidated some of the signatures gathered in support of the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act, and that left it with too few to qualify for the ballot. The Supreme Court ruling mandated that votes for and against Issue 7 not be counted. A federal lawsuit over the state court ruling was filed Wednesday.

The state court's decision came on the fourth day of early voting. More than 144,000 people had already voted -- more than 8 percent of registered voters. Because ballots were printed before the state court ruled, voters see Issue 7 on the ballot when they go to the polls.

Arkansans for Compassionate Care had asked the court to reconsider its ruling, saying the court erred because its application of Act 1413 of 2013 stripped nonwealthy Arkansans of their constitutional right to propose laws and amendments to the state constitution.

Act 1413 of 2013 tightened rules regarding the petition procedure. Section 21 of the law set standards for paid canvassers. Under that section, sponsors cannot provide money or "anything of value" to a canvasser unless he meets the requirements, which include providing his full name, current home address and a photograph.

That section ultimately doomed Arkansans for Compassionate Care. Some who circulated petitions for Issue 7 didn't fill out the correct paperwork.

Patrick Benca, the Little Rock-based lawyer in the lawsuit against the act, wrote that the court had already addressed the constitutionality of the paid canvassers statute and found it to be constitutional. Arkansans for Compassionate Care did not have to use paid canvassers, he wrote.

On Thursday, the court denied Arkansans for Compassionate Care's petition in a 5-2 ruling. Chief Justice Howard Brill and Justice Paul Danielson, who broke from the majority in the original ruling, said they would have granted the rehearing.

Justice Courtney Goodson -- who had written that the law in question "impermissibly impinges on the constitutional right of our citizens to propose laws and amendments to the Arkansas Constitution" -- again sided with the majority.

As with most decisions denying a petition for rehearing, the court did not issue an explanation for its ruling.

Fults, a Democrat from Hensley who is running for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives, District 27, vowed to work with lawmakers to change the law.

"This is bigger than Issue 7. It could have been any issue," she said.

District 27 includes parts of Pulaski and Saline counties. Her opponent is Republican Andy Mayberry of East End.

"I'll work diligently to change the law. If I get elected, I'll do it through the Legislature. If I don't get elected, either the Legislature will work with us to change these laws so they're fair and just and where people can have a voice, or we will do another ballot initiative and they will not like the results of it."

Information for this article was contributed by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 11/04/2016