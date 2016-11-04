Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 04, 2016, 10:19 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock dedicating bench for man killed by police

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:40 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of Little Rock is dedicating a new bench in honor of a 67-year-old black man who was fatally shot by two off-duty police officers in 2010.

The bench honoring Eugene Edward Ellison is located in MacArthur Park in downtown Little Rock. Earlier this year, the city reached a settlement with Ellison's family, and part of it called for a memorial bench in Ellison's honor.

Ellison was shot after two officers who were working security at the building entered Ellison's apartment without a warrant. Neither of the officers, who are both white, was criminally charged.

The city says the bench "will serve as a permanent and lasting tribute" to Ellison. The bench includes a plaque with an inscription that says "The Mark of the Educated Man."

Arkansas Online