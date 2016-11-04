Home /
Little Rock dedicating bench for man killed by police
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:40 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of Little Rock is dedicating a new bench in honor of a 67-year-old black man who was fatally shot by two off-duty police officers in 2010.
The bench honoring Eugene Edward Ellison is located in MacArthur Park in downtown Little Rock. Earlier this year, the city reached a settlement with Ellison's family, and part of it called for a memorial bench in Ellison's honor.
Ellison was shot after two officers who were working security at the building entered Ellison's apartment without a warrant. Neither of the officers, who are both white, was criminally charged.
The city says the bench "will serve as a permanent and lasting tribute" to Ellison. The bench includes a plaque with an inscription that says "The Mark of the Educated Man."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Little Rock dedicating bench for man killed by police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Jackabbott says... November 4, 2016 at 9:22 a.m.
Guess he will be on the new $3 bill if the corrupt Hillary squeaks it out.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.