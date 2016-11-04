Home /
Man arrested after 2 reportedly shot in Arkansas, sheriff's office says
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.
A man was arrested by the Drew County sheriff's office after he was allegedly involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Gober.
Jesse L. Farmer was arrested by sheriff's office officials around 9 a.m. Friday after he allegedly shot at two other men on Thomas Street in Winchester around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Gober said.
The bullets hit the two victims, but police think the injuries are superficial and not life-threatening, Gober said. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument between the three men, according to officials.
One of the alleged victims was later arrested in Desha County on an outstanding warrant and a drug possession charge, Gober said. Police are still looking for the other victim.
Farmer faces charges of terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon, Gober said.
The investigation is ongoing, he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man arrested after 2 reportedly shot in Arkansas, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.