Man arrested after 2 reportedly shot in Arkansas, sheriff's office says

A man was arrested by the Drew County sheriff's office after he was allegedly involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Gober.

Jesse L. Farmer was arrested by sheriff's office officials around 9 a.m. Friday after he allegedly shot at two other men on Thomas Street in Winchester around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Gober said.

The bullets hit the two victims, but police think the injuries are superficial and not life-threatening, Gober said. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument between the three men, according to officials.

One of the alleged victims was later arrested in Desha County on an outstanding warrant and a drug possession charge, Gober said. Police are still looking for the other victim.

Farmer faces charges of terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon, Gober said.

The investigation is ongoing, he added.