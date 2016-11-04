Man arrested in fatal shooting at Arkansas apartment complex, authorities say

An arrest has been made in what Texarkana police believe was a drug-deal-turned-shooting that left one man dead late Wednesday.

Authorities said in a statement Friday morning that Laderick Johnson, 21, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held at the Bi-State jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Leroy Davis, 44, of Texarkana, Texas.

Davis was found shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Beechdale Apartments at 2407 County Ave., which is about about a half-mile east of the Arkansas-Texas line, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Davis was reportedly at the address to "facilitate his involvement in clandestine drug activities."

Davis was with two other people, including one believed to be a woman, at the apartment complex, according to the statement. They had left before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to call Texarkana police at (903) 798-3130.