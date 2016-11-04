Man jailed after Wal-Mart worker shot in store

HERMITAGE, Pa. — A 22-year-old man has been jailed on charges he shot a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart employee several times inside the store.

Online court records show Zachary McClimans, of Sharon, is charged with attempted homicide and other charges for the shooting late Thursday night in Hermitage, about 70 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Police said at the scene that the suspect recently stopped working at the store and may have had a dispute with the employee. Online records didn't list an attorney for McClimans, who faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 15.

Police didn't immediately identify the employee or that person's condition, and The Associated Press could not immediately obtain a copy of the criminal complaint.

After the shooting, the store was evacuated and closed.